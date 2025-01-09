Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip kill 50 Palestinians over day — news agency

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen have killed 50 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the WAFA news agency reported citing medical sources.

The sources indicate that at least 50 civilians have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks and raids on the Gaza Strip since Wednesday, 33 of them in the northern part of the enclave, the news agency said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.