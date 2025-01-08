Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.87% to 2,840.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.87% to 880.13 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.11% to 13.51 rubles during the day.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on January 9, while the company’s outlook on the ruble is 13.5-14 rubles per yuan and 100-103 rubles per dollar.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,800-2,900 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 104-107 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 106-110 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 13-13.9 rubles range.