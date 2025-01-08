Belarusian presidential candidate proposes to strengthen work within Union State

MINSK, January 8. /TASS/. Belarusian presidential candidate, leader of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak suggested enhancing cooperation within the Union State to the maximum extent possible.

"We propose expanding the capabilities of parliamentary and party diplomacy, aiming to lift sanctions and fully activate cooperation within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS. Additionally, we plan to assess the effectiveness of participation in international organizations, agreements, and conventions. We also aim to strengthen cultural exchange through joint festivals, educational and tourism projects, exhibitions, and sporting events," he stated on the First National Channel of Belarusian Radio, outlining his election program.

According to Khizhnyak, the friendly policy will strengthen the image of the republic as a peaceful state and a source of sound initiatives.

Five candidates are contesting for the Belarusian presidency in 2025: Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus Oleg Gaidukevich, individual entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, First Secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee Sergey Syrankov, and Chairman of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak.

The country is holding an election campaign on January 1-25. Early voting will start on January 21, with the main election day scheduled for January 26.