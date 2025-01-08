AZAL air carrier indefinitely suspends flights between Baku, Kazan

BAKU, January 8. /TASS/. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) company has suspended all flights between Baku and Kazan for an indefinite time due to security issues, the press service of the air carrier said in a statement.

"Due to recurrent closures of airspace over Kazan AZAL airline will suspend all Baku-Kazan-Baku flights for an indefinite time for ensuring the security of flights," the statement reads.

Early on January 8 AZAL canceled the flight from Baku to Kazan scheduled for Wednesday due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the Kovyor plan.

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane headed from Baku to Grozny crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members. They were primarily citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as nationals of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest data, 38 people, including seven Russians, lost their lives.