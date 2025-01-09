Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities on the rise

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in European countries have decreased below 69%, with withdrawal rates since the start of the heating season having been around 30% higher than the average of the previous five years, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The gas price on the exchange in Europe is around $480 per 1,000 cubic meters. Europe has withdrawn over 31.5 bln cubic meters (bcm) from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 560 mln cubic meters (mcm) on January 7, according to GIE. Meanwhile, total volume of fuel in UGS facilities amounts to 76.4 bcm of gas, which is the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started. European UGS facilities are currently 68.83% full (6.03 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years).

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn over 31.5 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity generation has equaled 28% in January. The gas purchase price averaged $489 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in December and it has been around $520 in January.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in January have increased compared with the end of December. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 46% of their capacity now.