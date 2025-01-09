{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities on the rise

Meanwhile, total volume of fuel in UGS facilities amounts to 76.4 bcm of gas, which is the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in European countries have decreased below 69%, with withdrawal rates since the start of the heating season having been around 30% higher than the average of the previous five years, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The gas price on the exchange in Europe is around $480 per 1,000 cubic meters. Europe has withdrawn over 31.5 bln cubic meters (bcm) from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 560 mln cubic meters (mcm) on January 7, according to GIE. Meanwhile, total volume of fuel in UGS facilities amounts to 76.4 bcm of gas, which is the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started. European UGS facilities are currently 68.83% full (6.03 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years).

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn over 31.5 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity generation has equaled 28% in January. The gas purchase price averaged $489 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in December and it has been around $520 in January.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in January have increased compared with the end of December. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 46% of their capacity now.

Bank of Russia resumes regular fiscal rule-based operations with currency on January 9
From January 15 to June 30, 2025, the Central Bank will buy or sell foreign currency based on the amount of fiscal rule-based operations announced every month by the Finance Ministry
Realities for settlement in Ukraine have changed significantly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that "the issue of the day should be ending the conflict, not establishing a ceasefire"
Trump's statements on Panama Canal, Greenland not productive — expert
As John Kavulich added, all statements by President-elect Trump are perceived by members of his future administration, members of Congress, and those who voted for him as "priorities and promises"
Pentagon unveils NATO plans on granting military assistance to Ukraine until 2027
The Pentagon representative said that eight "capabilities coalitions" have been created within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Ukraine loses up to 49,800 servicemen since beginning of hostilities in Kursk direction
Sever fighters in the Kursk region have also defeated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kazachya Loknya, Kubatkin, Lebedevka, Nikolskoye, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter wipes out Ukrainian army stronghold in Kursk area
The Defense Ministry uploaded video footage showing the destruction of enemy targets
Zelensky decides to run for re-election — report
The information has not been confirmed or denied officially yet
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Nearly 370 aid workers killed in Gaza since October 2023 — UN agency
According to OCHA, "Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea and detonation of residential buildings continues to be reported across the Gaza Strip"
Musk looking for ways to oust Starmer as British premier — newspaper
"Musk has sought information about whether it might be possible to build support for alternative British political movements," the report said
Trump says ‘it was always understood’ that Ukraine can’t join NATO
Trump said Moscow had consistently opposed Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO
Russian artillery strikes wipe out Ukrainian stronghold as Kiev’s troops flee Kurakhovo
According to a security source, the Ukrainian armed forces are seeking to strengthen their positions west of Kurakhovo
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Georgia evaded Ukrainian scenario, but struggle for peace continues — government
The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party reminded that as long as the fighting in Ukraine persists, there will always be efforts to establish a "second front" in Georgia
Canada's opposition leader vows to prevent his country from joining the US
Pierre Poilievre also claimed that in the future he intends to ensure the complete security of Canada's borders
Death toll in Los Angeles County fires rises to five — TV channel
The fire has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings
Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE
Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves
Chad’s president indignant at Macron’s comments about Africa — report
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was reacting to the French president's remarks on the decision of Chad and several other French-speaking African countries to break off military cooperation with Paris
Two people die in firefighting at industrial facility in Saratov Region
The state of emergency will be declared in Engels due to extension of the fire area
Russian army captures 18 Ukrainian servicemen west of DPR's Kurakhovo
Russia’s army also destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks, two artillery pieces and an ammunition depot
US, its allies will continue to train more Ukrainian pilots for F-16 jets — Pentagon
"On the F-16 program, <...> we've been co-leading the [international] Air Capability Coalition," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said
Ukraine to fall within 12-18 months without US aid — expert
According to Robert Kagan, an American political analyst, if Ukraine falls, it will be hard to present it otherwise than as a failure of the United States and its president
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
"During the Christmas season we clearly feel with all our heart how important for us are parental, family traditions that are being handed down from generation to generation," Vladimir Putin said
Baku and Yerevan to hold another round of border talks in January — Azerbaijani President
It may take place in January
Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January
Secondly - Europe, then the talk with Russians can take place, Vladimir Zelensky said
Russia forcibly expels over 80,000 immigrants in 2024
Over 44,200 foreign citizens and stateless persons were expelled from Russia to 60 countries throughout 2023
Israeli troops kill 50 Palestinians over past day — media
According to Al Jazeera, all the incidents have injured people, but their number has not been specified
Iran presents drones, electronic warfare systems at Russia's Army-2023 military expo
In addition, the country's stand also features the Shahin combined-type UAV, the first Iranian-made digital drone
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
Trump says he won't let China run Panama Canal
Earlier, the president-elect said that the US could regain control of the Panama Canal if the current terms of its use are not renegotiated
Moscow ready to provide help to Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Russia is going to "continue providing multi-faceted assistance to the Syrian people, including through relevant international agencies by supplying humanitarian help, reconstructing social infrastructure facilities destroyed during the conflict, laying the groundwork for the return of Syrian refugees and temporarily displaced persons," Vasily Nebenzya said
Kamala Harris' Los Angeles home placed in evacuation zone due to wildfire — media
The vice president is currently in Washington
Sandu regime may seize Moldavan power plant in Transnistria — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that "under such a scenario, the Russian peacekeeping presence in the region will be jeopardized"
Putin says Biden in 2021 proposed to postpone Ukraine's admission to NATO
The Russian leader recalled that the US President spoke about Ukraine's unreadiness to join the alliance
BRICS’ own payment system is feasible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister believes
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the group also needs clearing mechanisms and transaction insurance systems, including insurance for the movement of goods and cargoes
Russian forces hit infrastructure of military airfields, weapons depots in 164 districts
Russian air defense systems downed 6 HIMARS projectiles and 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Armenia not considering removal of Russian military base — Foreign Ministry
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia requires an EU civil mission to monitor the situation on the border with Azerbaijan until the delimitation process is fully completed
Trump labels Ukraine crisis as ‘a Biden fiasco,’ sees chance of escalation
Trump said Russia wouldn’t have started its special military operation if a more competent leader than Biden had been at the helm of the US
Russia’s Utair plane lands in Moscow after malfunction of engine stabilizer
Prosecutors are looking into the incident
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
US court sentences Canadian to 40 months in prison for exporting electronics to Russia
According to the agency, Nikolay Goltsev "masterminded a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian companies, including Russian military companies"
IN BRIEF: Chadian authorities repel terrorist attack on presidential palace
During the counter-terrorist operation, 19 people were killed, including 18 attackers
Biden cancels Italy trip over California fires — White House
Earlier on Wednesday, Joe Biden announced the introduction of a large-scale disaster regime in California
Russia to expand gas supplies to Central Asia and consider India pipeline — experts
Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline could surpass the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025
Slovak PM says stable gas supplies at acceptable prices outcome of his visit to Russia
Robert Fico accused Ukraine of damaging Slovakia's energy security by refusing to extend an agreement on the transit of Russian gas through its territory
AZAL air carrier indefinitely suspends flights between Baku, Kazan
This decision was made due to security issues
Situation in Chad’s capital back to normal — General Staff
"The situation is fully under our control, the attempt to destabilize the situation has been foiled," he said
Turkey continued to cooperate with Russia, Iran even in most difficult situations — Fidan
He said this on the air of the CNN Turk television channel, answering a question about Ankara's relations with Moscow and Tehran in light of the situation in Syria
Russia says its Su-34 launched glide bombs at Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and military vehicles were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Trump wants conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible — envoy
Keith Kellogg emphasized that ending the conflict in Ukraine is important for the national security of the United States, Europe and the world
Six killed, dozens injured in temple stampede in southeastern India
According to the authorities, about 40 people have been taken to the hospital
Israel threatens Syria’s territorial integrity, violates international law — Russian envoy
"Israel’s actions outrageously violate the international legal decisions, including numerous decisions by the Security Council and the General Assembly," Vasily Nebenzya said
Polish MFA reports shutdown of country's consulate general in St. Petersburg
According to a TASS correspondent in St. Petersburg, Polish and EU flags were removed from the flagpoles on the building
Envoy slams decision not to negotiate with Putin Biden's biggest mistake
Keith Kellogg stressed that he believes the new administration will succeed in creating an environment in which Trump will have the opportunity to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Scientists present Russia's first 50-qubit cold atom quantum computer — MSU
The experiment that allowed testing the supercomputer prototype took place on December 19, the Moscow State University said
Press review: Middle East may host Putin-Trump talks as experts probe Kazakhstan crash
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 26th
At least 19 people killed in attack on presidential palace in Chad — authorities
There were 18 militants among them
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Serious conflict between Israel, Turkey possible — Russian expert
"It’s important to note that the primary development in this context is the markedly increased role of non-Arab states in the region, particularly two key players," Vitaly Naumkin said
Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip kill 50 Palestinians over day — news agency
According to WAFA, 33 of them in the northern part of the enclave
Trump's coming to power won’t affect international military aid to Ukraine — Pentagon
The Pentagon spokesman expressed confidence that Western countries' work to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities "will continue one way or another"
Chisinau's block of power supplies to Transnistria is mockery — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that it 'is happening under the model the West is promoting around the world, under the false slogans of freedom and democracy'
Boko Haram terrorists attack presidential palace in Chad — TV channel
The country's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in the palace at the time of the attack, Al Arabiya reported
Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison in Biden case
Alexander Smirnov will also have to pay more than $675,000 to the US Internal Revenue Service, according to documents published in the court's electronic database
Switzerland ready to act as mediator in settlement of Ukraine — Swiss President
Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry told TASS that the country's authorities were participating in the preparation of negotiations on establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine
Change in Pentagon leadership may affect Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s activities
According to the media, "the dissolution of the group could be a blow to Ukraine, which is losing ground to Russia and is struggling to recruit and train new troops"
Trump says Putin wants to hold talks with him on Ukraine
Trump declined to say when the meeting could take place
Frontline situation tense, Ukrainian General Staff acknowledges
Earlier, the Kiev regime reported the forced retreat to the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territories controlled by Ukraine
Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help
In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022
Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory
Trump blames Biden for conflict in Ukraine
Trump also said his term will start in a world engulfed in conflict
Panama Canal Administration will not prevent passage of Russian ships — EFE
The Canal remains safe and open for peaceful transit of vessels of all nations on conditions of full equality either in peace time or in war time, it added
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
Falling drone debris damages private house in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region
Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that there were no casualties
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Ukraine loses over 290 troops in Kursk Region over past day
Turkey establishes state-run Cybersecurity Directorate — decree
The headquarters of the department will be located in Ankara, employing 135 people
Reuters: Alaska sues US government over restrictions on oil development
The agency notes that the Alaskan authorities were dissatisfied with the decision of the US administration made last December to limit the development of oil and gas leases in the state
Belarusian presidential candidate proposes to strengthen work within Union State
According to Alexander Khizhnyak, the friendly policy will strengthen the image of the republic as a peaceful state and a source of sound initiatives
French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96 — AFP
On the day of his death the founder of the National Front party was in a medical facility in Garches
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Termination of Russian gas transit by Kiev contradicts its plan to join EU — Szijjarto
Ukraine, which is a candidate for joining the EU, is obliged to keep energy supply routes, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted
Top Chadian diplomat slams terrorist attack as attempt to destabilize country
"The destabilization attempt has been foiled," Abderaman Koulamallah said in an address to the nation
Russians to get opportunity to pay with Mir cards in Iran by June 30 — envoy to Moscow
"The third stage, when Iranian citizens will be able to pay with their cards in Russia, is planned in the second half of 2025," Kazem Jalali said
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.87% to 2,840.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.87% to 880.13 points
Paris Hilton's Malibu home burned to the ground in Los Angeles fires — news outlet
According to TMZ, the actress does not live there permanently
Former Armenian defense minister detained in Moscow
Arshak Karapetyan has been put on the international wanted list under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, law enforcement bodies told TASS
Trump's statements on Greenland should be assessed after he takes office — MFA
He has not yet taken office, Maria Zakharova noted
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Russian units break through Ukrainian defenses near dominant point in DPR
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that in order to reduce threats, the Russian Armed Forces began delivering intensive combined strikes on Ukrainian positions
Russia’s Su-35S fighter hit stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region
As the ministry noted, the strike from the Su-34 was carried out using universal planning and correction modules
Russia’s battlegroup East destroys six Ukrainian drone control posts — spokesman
"During the day, the enemy lost up to 160 servicemen, a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, a Krab howitzer, two FH-70 and D-30 guns, a vehicle, a electronic warfare station, six drone control posts and two fixed-wing drones," Alexander Gordeyev said
Situation in Chad under control, Infrastructure Minister says
There is no reason to panic, the country's Infrastructure Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh said
US, UK launch airstrikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, the shelling also targeted Houthi facilities in the Amran province in the northwest of the country
Greenland will benefit from joining the US, Trump believes
The US President-elect also confirmed that his son, Donald Trump Jr., will travel to the island "to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights"
Seismologists count 515 aftershocks after earthquake in Tibet
Up to 95% of cases of ongoing seismic activity in the area of the city of Shigatse were tremors with a magnitude of less than 3.0
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
