Iran presents drones, electronic warfare systems at Russia's Army-2023 military expo

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Iran is presenting a range of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), along with electronic warfare (EW) and radio reconnaissance systems, at Russia’s Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum.

In particular, the Iranian Arash, Ababil-5 and Karrar UAVs, as well as the Hunter-2 EW system capable of detecting aircraft-type drones from a distance of up to 200 kilometers, are on display at the Iranian Defense Ministry’s stand at the exposition. An Iranian representative at the stand emphasized that Tehran is open to defense cooperation with Moscow.

In addition, the stand also features the Shahin combined-type UAV, the first Iranian-made digital drone. Equipped with five electronic engines, it is capable of being in motion for two to three hours, reaching a maximum flight altitude of about four kilometers.

The Iranian stand is divided into several zones, where GB125 guided bombs, the Yasin combat training aircraft, boats and the СМ-300 anti-ship cruise missile system are also on display.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program, discussing the development of the Russian Armed Forces and defense industry, as well as defense cooperation with other countries. As many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries plan to participate in the forum. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.