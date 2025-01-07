Turkey continued to cooperate with Russia, Iran even in most difficult situations — Fidan

ANKARA, January 8. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country's cooperation with Russia and Iran continued even in the most difficult situations.

He said this on the air of the CNN Turk television channel, answering a question about Ankara's relations with Moscow and Tehran in light of the situation in Syria.

"Our cooperation with Russia and Iran continued even in the most difficult moments. We are a mature state, we know how to separate problems from the rest [components] of our relations and move on. We were actors on different sides of the huge crisis in Syria. We had conflicts there, but we continued to cooperate on other issues. These are truly mature relations and mature foreign policy behavior, which very few countries are capable of," the minister said.

Touching on the relations between Ankara and Moscow, he recalled that "the two states have developed good-neighborly relations, and are cooperating in various areas."

"You know about the relations between our president and [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin. We continue to move on. The positions of our partners are also important to us, " Fidan said.

According to him, when presenting its arguments on issues in the area of interests of Turkeyand other states Ankara always considers concerns of its partners.