Nearly 370 aid workers killed in Gaza since October 2023 — UN agency

DUBAI, January 9. /TASS/. At least 369 aid workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report.

"At least 369 aid workers, including 263 UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) staff, have been killed since October 2023, according to data received by the UN and its partners," the report reads.

"Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea and detonation of residential buildings continues to be reported across the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Rocket fire by Palestinian armed groups towards Israel has also been reported," the UN agency pointed out.

"Across Gaza, the lack of fuel to operate electricity generators continues to severely affect the already decimated health system, placing the lives of patients at risk," OCHA added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.