Israeli troops kill 50 Palestinians over past day — media

DUBAI, January 8. /TASS/. Israeli army strikes on the Gaza Strip claimed at least 50 Palestinians' lives over the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to it, around 11 people have been killed since Wednesday due to bombing and shelling. In Gaza, five individuals died in an airstrike on the Al-Zaytun area, while another was killed in an attack on an apartment building in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. An airstrike on a building in the Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the enclave claimed the lives of two people. Additionally, three people were killed in an airstrike on a house in the town of Deir al-Balah, also located in the central Strip.

All the incidents have injured people, but their number has not been specified.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly.

Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.