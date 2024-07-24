SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russia views Armenia as a brotherly nation and hopes it will not choose the path that the Kiev regime once selected, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Armenia is a sovereign country that chooses its own priority areas of interaction. It is <...> our ally, a brotherly country," he said as he fielded questions from reporters on the sidelines of the New Media Festival. "We respect this search, but we would not want this search to be carried out in the way that the Kiev regime once chose."

The spokesman said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia.

"We have many plans," he said.