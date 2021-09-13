{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military drills

Newest B-19 armored vehicles with Epokha combat module used during Zapad-2021 drills

The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat module, feature a 57-mm autocannon, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, and the new Bulat missile system, designed for the elimination of emplacements and lightly armored vehicles
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Ministry of Defense Press Office/TASS

MULINO PROVING GROUND /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat modules, were used for infantry fire support during the Zapad-2021 military exercise in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

"An armored group, comprised of a B-19 armored vehicles squad, was engaged after the mock enemy’s main forces approached the first line of defense of the forces of Belarus, India, Mongolia and Russia, in order to increase the activity and sustainability of defense during fights for important frontiers, positions and regions," the Ministry of Defense told journalists Monday.

The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat module, feature a 57-mm autocannon, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, and the new Bulat missile system, designed for the elimination of emplacements and lightly armored vehicles. The Epokha’s key feature is an automated search and recognition system that tracks enemy objects and provides a firing solution for the simultaneous or consequential use of two weapon channels.

Tags
Military drills
Military drills
Iskander tactical missile systems strike mock enemy’s objects at Zapad-2021 drills
The Iskander-M system is capable of striking targets at a distance between 50 and 500 kilometers with a margin of error of less than 10 meters
Read more
Ukraine reinforces border over Zapad-2021 drills — lawmaker
According to Sergey Ionushas, the border is being patrolled by service dog units around the clock and is monitored from observations posts
Read more
Daniil Medvedev wins US Open Tennis Championship
The 25-year old Russian won with a score of 6:4, 6:4, 6:4
Read more
US military construction efforts in Afghanistan instantly turn to dust — Medvedev
According to him, the United States failed trying to provide military support to the previously established Afghan regime
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Russia has no intention of fighting Ukraine, only Kiev can incite war, senior MP says
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that he did not rule out a full-fledged war with Russia
Read more
Russia may set record in new housing supply in 2021, Putin says
The president noted that when the construction volumes increase, other issues emerge such as the problems of creating social and transport infrastructure
Read more
Taliban kills ex-Vice President Saleh’s brother — report
According to the report, Rohullah Azizi was detained and later executed last night in the Panjshir Province of Afghanistan
Read more
Ukrainian leader’s words about risk of war with Russia divorced from reality — diplomat
The Ukrainian leader earlier stated that he admitted the probability of a full-fledged war with Russia and believed that this would be the 'greatest mistake'
Read more
Putin appoints Alexander Chupriyan as acting Minister of Emergency Situations
On Wednesday, September 8, the Ministry announced that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died on duty during the exercise in Norilsk
Read more
Russian mass media outlets are denied accreditation at Sept 11 ceremonies
The 9/11 Memorial Museum's press office explained that there had been too many requests, while the number of seats was limited, although the blank form of the accreditation request said that one mass media outlet can delegate up two staffers
Read more
San Marino opts for Sputnik V, demands approval for Russian jab
San Marino's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Luca Beccari noted that European institutions were obliged to recognize the freedom of movement of anyone who has antibodies to COVID-19 regardless of the type of shot
Read more
Putin to attend main stage of Zapad-2021 drills in Nizhny Novgorod Region on September 13
The main stage will feature Russian military units together with armed contingencies of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia
Read more
Merkel reaffirms support for Nord Stream 2 in talks with Polish PM
German Chancellor said about concern that Ukraine remains a transit country for Russian gas
Read more
ISS orbit raised ahead of Soyuz MS-19 launch
Engines of the Zveda service module were switched on at 21:54 and worked for 31 seconds
Read more
Russia to test first T-90M tank with over-the-horizon vision — source
According to the source, the decision on serial deliveries of this version of the tank to the Russian troops will be made after the trials
Read more
Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia's 'red line' — Duma committee chief
Vladimir Shamanov pointed out that Russia should reserve the right to take retaliatory steps in case these plans materialized
Read more
Japan calls on Russia to prevent new violations of its airspace
On September 12, Japan’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russia’s An-26 civil plane had violated Japan’s airspace near the Hokkaido Island in the north of the country
Read more
US acknowledges collapse of policy to ensure worldwide presence — Medvedev
He pointed out that the US administration had refused to acknowledge defeat in Afghanistan in an attempt to save its reputation and NATO’s authority as a whole
Read more
Russian national Alexander Franchetti detained in Prague
According to the local police sources, Franchetti was detained under an international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine
Read more
Press review: What's Russia’s view of new Afghan government and Iran seeks SCO membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 9th
Read more
China respects Russia's move not to attend inauguration of Afghan government
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson also noted that the establishment of the Afghan government was an internal political issue
Read more
L-410 passenger plane makes rough landing in Irkutsk region
There are 16 people aboard
Read more
Artistic gymnastics refereeing in Tokyo revealed politicized nature of Olympics — official
During the Tokyo Olympics, Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram won over Team ROC’s Dina Averina despite a serious mistake — the loss of an item
Read more
Press review: Dushanbe against Taliban-only gov’t and Russia, Israel talk Iran in Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 10th
Read more
Lukashenko says Belarus will buy weapons worth $1 billion from Russia
The western direction of Belarus is now fully covered by S-300 missile systems, Belarusian President said
Read more
Zelensky's speculations about risk of Russia-Ukraine war apocalyptic — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin had reacted to such a statement by the Ukrainian leader with regret
Read more
EU should pay attention to Kiev after President Zelensky’s war remarks — Russian speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin is convinced that Russians and Ukrainians "are one people that became split because of politicians like Zelensky"
Read more
Russian paratroopers train nighttime landing for first time at Zapad-2021 drills
The Zapad-2021 military exercises take place on September 10-16 across 14 training grounds and ranges located in Russia and Belarus
Read more
Russian cosmonauts commence spacewalk for integration of Nauka ISS module
They will need to connect a large amount of various cables and mount rails on the module’s external surface
Read more
War on Russian mass media declared by West — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia had to take tit-for-tat measures and did not extend the visa of BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford after a TASS employee had faced similar problems
Read more
Donetsk foreign minister describes oil depot blast as terror attack
A powerful explosion rocked an oil storage facility in Donetsk’s Kirovsky district
Read more
North Korea tested new long-range cruise missile — Yonhap
According to KCNA, the launched long-range cruise missiles flew for 7,580 seconds along trajectories over the territory and territorial waters of North Korea and hit targets at a distance of 1,500 km
Read more
Gas prices in Europe approach $740 per 1,000 cubic meters
The price of October futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $738.2 per 1,000 cubic meters
Read more
‘Inept as Ukraine’s president’: Top senator blasts Zelensky’s remarks on ‘war with Russia’
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council said that "Unfortunately, the current statement by Zelensky only confirms his helplessness and ineptness as the Ukrainian president"
Read more
Moscow expects US Embassy to report real reason for Sullivan’s summoning — diplomat
Earlier, the embassy claimed that John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "discuss bilateral relations" and Joe Biden’s intent for stable and predictable relations with Moscow
Read more
Irkutsk region will declare mourning for victims of L-410 plane crash on Wednesday
By the order of the governor of the region Igor Kobzev, the families of the victims and the injured in the accident will receive financial assistance
Read more
Ukraine’s president admits to probability of war with Russia
At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that this would be a wrong scenario for the development of events
Read more
Russia will not depend on anyone in maintaining its security — Lavrov
"We are open to cooperation with everybody who is prepared for it on an equitable basis," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Russia, Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul, Taliban official says
The newly-appointed head of the airport's administration noted that there are no security problems remaining with domestic flights, which resumed on September 4, and "passengers can freely fly to Kabul or out of it"
Read more
Situation in Afghanistan threatens Russia with new round of migration crisis, ex-PM says
Read more
People flee poverty in Afghanistan, not Taliban — Russian ambassador
On September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government, which comprises exclusively its members
Read more
Press review: Kiev using NATO’s playbook against Donbass and Chinese cars conquer Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 13th
Read more
Russia to vote against IAEA resolution condemning Iran if it put to vote — diplomat
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has had several offline meetings in Vienna since April to find ways to restore the nuclear deal in its original form
Read more
Clashes between militia, Taliban erupt again in Afghanistan’s Baghlan — source
Taliban fighters suffered losses and were forced to retreat from this area, a source in the region close to the militia told TASS
Read more
Electric buses in Moscow important for ecology, Putin says
He noted that Moscow is a large industrial and transportation hub
Read more
Sputnik V efficacy against Delta strain varies from 83 to 94% — vaccine developer
According to the expert, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s efficacy, according to the US and Israeli universities, varied from slightly more than 40 to 52%
Read more
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of Afghan interim government
Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, denied previously disseminated information that the inauguration was supposedly scheduled for September 11, calling it rumors
Read more
Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries
Read more
Putin attends ceremony to unveil monument to medieval Prince Alexander Nevsky
The monument is more than 20 meters tall and was built to mark the 800th anniversary since Alexander Nevsky’s birth
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned before year end — project operator
Earlier on Friday, Gazprom reported that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed
Read more