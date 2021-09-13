Newest B-19 armored vehicles with Epokha combat module used during Zapad-2021 drills

MULINO PROVING GROUND /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat modules, were used for infantry fire support during the Zapad-2021 military exercise in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

"An armored group, comprised of a B-19 armored vehicles squad, was engaged after the mock enemy’s main forces approached the first line of defense of the forces of Belarus, India, Mongolia and Russia, in order to increase the activity and sustainability of defense during fights for important frontiers, positions and regions," the Ministry of Defense told journalists Monday.

The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat module, feature a 57-mm autocannon, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, and the new Bulat missile system, designed for the elimination of emplacements and lightly armored vehicles. The Epokha’s key feature is an automated search and recognition system that tracks enemy objects and provides a firing solution for the simultaneous or consequential use of two weapon channels.