Trump praises ‘great’ reception for his representatives in Greenland

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump said Greenland gave a warm reception to his son Donald Jr. and members of his delegation, reiterating the need for a deal that would make the Danish territory a part of the US.

"Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and peace! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. Make Greenland great again!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier that Greenland is not for sale and it is up to its residents to determine the island’s future.

Trump said at the end of last year that Washington wants to take control over Greenland. Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said at the time the island is not for sale.