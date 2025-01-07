Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Kellogg postpones visit to Kiev

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine in the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, postponed his trip to Kiev and other European capitals until Trump's inauguration, which will be held on January 20, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the agency, the first visit of a representative of the Trump administration to Kiev was to take place in early January. Kellogg's team also planned trips to other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after Trump takes office; the date of the visit has not yet been set.

On November 27, Trump nominated Kellogg to be his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Kellogg advocates a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Ukraine. He proposed to persuade Moscow and Kiev to resume dialogue by locking the current front line.