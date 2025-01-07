Talks on settlement in Gaza Strip continue, but remain difficult — Qatari Foreign Ministry

DOHA, January 7. /TASS/. Negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, mediated by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, are continuing at the level of technical groups, but under difficult conditions, advisor to Qatari Prime Minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"Delegations are constantly meeting at the technical level, whether in Doha or Cairo. Right now, I cannot confirm that these delegations are in Doha, but they are meeting regularly. This applies to both the US delegation and the Israeli occupier," al-Ansari said. At the same time, he noted that "the conditions in the negotiating room are difficult."

"As for expectations, we cannot set a specific timeframe. An agreement will be reached when it is reached," he stressed.