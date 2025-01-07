Residents of Moscow donate over $3.51 mln to charity in 2024

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The amount of donations from Moscow residents to charity last year exceeded 374 mln rubles ($3.51 mln), Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"Residents of Moscow donated over 374 mln rubles to charity last year. City residents help children, senior citizens, large families, participants in the special military operation, educational, scientific and environmental programs, as well as homeless animals," Sobyanin wrote.

He noted that with the help of the mos.ru charity service, Muscovites sent over 74 mln rubles ($694,812) to non-profit organizations, which is almost a third more than in 2023.