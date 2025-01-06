MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 485 personnel and 10 tanks in the Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over 24 hours, Ukrainian losses in the Kursk area have amounted up to 485 troops. Ten tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 39 armored combat vehicles, an obstacle clearing vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, seven mortars and an electronic warfare station have been eliminated. Four Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, since the onset of combat in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost up to 49,500 troops, 283 tanks, 216 infantry fighting vehicles, 158 armored personnel carriers, 1,500 armored combat vehicles, 1,418 motor vehicles, 341 artillery guns and 44 MLRS launch pads.

Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk area thwarted

An attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through in the Kursk area has been intercepted with the adversary’s main forces eliminated near the farmstead of Berdin, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, Ukrainian losses have amounted to more than 150 troops, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armored combat vehicles and an obstacle clearing vehicle.