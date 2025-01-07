Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 95

BEIJING, January 7. /TASS/. The death toll from the earthquake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has risen to 95, with 130 others injured, China Central Television reported.

Earlier, Xinhua News Agency reported at least 53 dead and 62 injured.

Earlier, the US Geological Survey reported that a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck in the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal. Its epicenter was located 163 km southwest of the city of Shigatse with a population of about 80,000 people, the source was at a depth of 10 km.