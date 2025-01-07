‘Not a snowball’s chance in hell’ that Canada will become part of US — PM

OTTAWA, January 8. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country will never become the 51st US state.

"There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," he wrote on X. "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."

US President-elect Donald Trump earlier said many Canadians are allegedly in favor of their country becoming the 51st US state. According to Trump, the unification would not only bring economic stability to Canada, but also protect it from external threats, which, he said, come from Russian and Chinese ships.