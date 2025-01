KURSK, January 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have taken down another Ukrainian projectile over the borderline area in the Kursk Region, the local operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"Another Ukrainian projectile was downed in the Kursk Region’s border district thanks to our air defense fighters," it said in a statement.

On the morning of January 6, the regional headquarters reported a Ukrainian projectile shot down in the skies over the Kursk Region.