Russia’s Northern Fleet warships return home after round-the-globe deployment

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s naval taskforce led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov has returned to its home base of Severomorsk after the 175-day deployment in distant waters, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"In addition to the round-the-globe deployment, the lead frigate took part together with the multi-functional logistic support vessel Elbrus and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker in the Main Naval Parade in the Kronshtadt roadstead and in the Ocean Shield 2019 inter-fleet drills," the press office said in a statement.

Upon their return to the naval base, the crews were greeted by Northern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev. As the Northern Fleet chief said, "the round-the-globe voyage proved to be an excellent sea practice and experience for the Northern Fleet’s sailors, and also a good test for the latest Russian naval hardware."

The Northern Fleet’s naval taskforce embarked on its mission in distant waters on February 26. Over the course of the voyage, the Fleet’s ships covered a distance of over 40,000 nautical miles and visited the ports of seven countries, including China, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Cuba and others. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov also took part in the celebrations to mark 70 years of the Chinese Navy.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with the Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system.