No answer from JD Vance if Trump plans to have phone call with Putin

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. US Vice President-elect James David Vance refrained from unambiguously answering a question from TASS whether President-elect Donald Trump plans to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Take it easy, guys," he said with a smile, answering this question after the joint hearing of both chambers of the US Congress, which approved the outcome of the November 5 presidential election.

Immediately after the hearing, Vance took photos with several US lawmakers, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). She, like Vance himself, has repeatedly criticized the outgoing Biden Administration for provision of military aid to Ukraine.

On December 16, Trump said during the first press conference after his election victory that he plans to stay in contact with Putin in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

On December 19, Putin said that he is ready to talk to Trump at any time and agrees to meet with him. The president noted that he does not know when he will meet with Trump.