{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Congress approves Trump’s victory in US Presidential election

The meeting was attended by US Vice President-elect James David Vance
© Ivan Pilshchikov/ TASS

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. The US Congress has approved Donald Trump’s victory in the November 5 presidential election.

The joint meeting of both chambers of the Congress was chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the head of the Senate under the US Constitution. She was Trump’s rival in the race for the top state office.

The certified outcome of the election, prepared by all 50 states and the District of Columbia, was read out during the meeting. The meeting was attended by US Vice President-elect James David Vance. Trump himself was not present at the hearing.

No public disorder or other incidents were registered during the approval of the election outcome. On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-incumbent President Trump stormed into the Congress building trying to obstruct the approval of outcome of the election, which was won by Dem Candidate Joe Biden.

The hearing was not obstructed by the continued snowfall, which has become one of the strongest to take place in the District of Columbia in the last few years. The bad weather has significantly impeded the operation of federal agencies and complicated car traffic.

Crisis in Yemen
Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory
Read more
Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory
Read more
Chinese envoy sees Moscow, Beijing supporting each other on key issues
"Russia understands and supports China’s position on Xizang-related issues, and it supports China’s efforts toward peace, stability, prosperity and development in Xizang," Zhang Hanhui stated
Read more
Ukrainian drone attacks Zaporozhye NPP center housing world’s only reactor hall simulator
The press service of the ZNPP noted that Ukrainian attacks at the nuclear facility were in direct violation of the principles of nuclear safety established by the International Atomic Energy Agency
Read more
Russian diplomat summoned to Moldovan Foreign Ministry after statement on energy crisis
According to the spokeswoman, such statements negatively affect the relations between Chisinau and Moscow
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
No answer from JD Vance if Trump plans to have phone call with Putin
On December 16, Trump said during the first press conference after his election victory that he plans to stay in contact with Putin in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian researchers discover previously unknown ancient tomb near Great Pyramid in Egypt
According to the statement, so far, a small hole has been cleared, through which one can see the remains of a wooden, painted sarcophagus, intact ceramic vessels—typically used for supplies the deceased would need in the afterlife—and other items lying in the burial chamber
Read more
Almost ruled out: experts on Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s launch during Trump’s presidency
According to Alexey Belogoryev, Research Director at the Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation, the relaunch of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is much easier to do than it was with its initial putting into operation
Read more
Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help
In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022
Read more
Syria may take four years to organize elections — new authorities
"Before any real elections, we need to hold a general census," Ahmed Sharaa pointed out
Read more
Fishing boat overturned in Japan — TV
Seventeen crewmembers were managed to be found during the rescue operation, with two of them died, NHK said
Read more
Air defenses take down Ukrainian projectile in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Russian units have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks over 24 hours
Read more
North Korea made first missile launch this year — Japan Coast Guard
This is the first missile launch by Pyongyang this year
Read more
North Korea probably launched intermediate-range missile — news agency
The launch was from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea
Read more
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Read more
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
Read more
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
Read more
Finland eyeing return of antipersonnel mines to inventory — president
Finland became the party to the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in 2012
Read more
Russia to take proportionate steps, if US missiles appear in Japan — MFA
"Tokyo can get a clear idea what these steps will be like by studying Russia’s updated principles of nuclear deterrence policy," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Free trade agreement with EAEU of great importance for Serbia, says deputy PM
Last year, Serbia’s trade with the EAEU countries reached 3.4 billion euro, with exports standing at 1.1 billion euro and imports - 2.3 billion euro
Read more
Taiwan registers 7 Chinese aircraft, 7 ships approaching island
7 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m.
Read more
Mi-28NM helicopter thwarts rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk border area
The department noted that the army aviation pilots destroyed armored vehicles and personnel of the Ukrainian troops
Read more
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Read more
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Read more
Ukrainian forces partially pushed back from Kurakhovo power plant in DPR
Combat for the plant’s administrative building is underway.
Read more
Putin’s contacts with Russia’s friends, including Vucic, promptly coordinated — Kremlin
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that the US will soon prepare sanctions against NIS and that he plans to send a request for a conversation with the Russian president for January 25-27
Read more
Moscow-Fergana flight redirected to Tashkent over fog
The crew of flight HY-9628 has decided to fly to an alternate airport in Tashkent
Read more
Sentencing of Russian citizen Vinnik in US postponed until June 2025
Vinnik has entered a plea deal in the US, and pleaded guilty in May
Read more
FACTBOX: Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
On January 7, Christmas is celebrated by the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalemite, Polish and Serbian Orthodox churches, the Athos monasteries in Greece, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church and the Old Believers
Read more
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Read more
Russian troops advance near Krasnoarmeysk highway in DPR — security forces
The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control
Read more
Roscosmos achieved significant progress in several major projects in 2024 — CEO
Yury Borisov announced that throughout next year, Roscosmos will continue working on the development of projects such as creating multi-satellite clusters, new launch vehicles, and Russia’s future orbital station
Read more
German legislator calls for launching Nord Stream, as gas flow through Ukraine runs dry
"By stopping the flow of Russian gas to Europe, Ukraine is pushing energy prices even higher," Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen said
Read more
Press review: US, Israel aim to curb Turkey’s gains while Moscow, Tehran strengthen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 24th
Read more
Russian Tsar’s daughter might have escaped 1918 execution
Leading Russian historian says there is evidence that Grad Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna might have escaped execution in 1918, lived up to 83 years and died in the US under the surname of Manahan
Read more
Up to 200,000 deserters in Ukrainian army, Verkhovna Rada MP says
Ukrainian troops are leaving their duties, as "bone-tired by the constancy of war, they are psychologically and emotionally scarred," the article reads
Read more
Congress approves Trump’s victory in US Presidential election
The meeting was attended by US Vice President-elect James David Vance
Read more
Four Ukrainian drones wiped out over Kursk, Belgorod regions
"Two drones each have been downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.
Read more
Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE
Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves
Read more
Russian forces carry out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes have been carried out in 137 districts
Read more
Hamas agrees to free 34 hostages during first stage of deal with Israel — TV
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the list was not prepared by Hamas but handed over by Israel last summer
Read more
UK to send 2,600 troops, 730 vehicles to NATO drills in Bulgaria, Romania
According to the ministry, the UK military "will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise
Read more
No current plans for Putin’s meeting with Scholz, Trump — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted the claims of German Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter
Read more
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Read more
Moldova offered no help to Transnistria in resolving energy crisis, president says
He pointed out that, previously, the authorities of Transnistria have repeatedly asked Moldova to reject economic pressure measures
Read more
Group of Syrian law enforcement officers ambushed in Tartus, 14 killed — minister
Previously, nine law enforcement officers were killed by gunfire during an operation to detain a high-ranking former officer of the previous government
Read more
Russian Armed Forces destroy over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers over week in LPR
Battlegroup West units thwarted 35 counterattacks of the adversary from December 28, 2024 to January 3, 2025, defense expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia says its Su-34 jet launched glide bombs at Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and strongpoint were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Read more
Russian agency investigates causes of engine failure in Ural Airlines A321 jet in Egypt
According to the statement, the investigation will comply with the Russian rules of investigating air accidents
Read more
Russia designs Titan rifle for commandos
The rifle is reliable with precise and dense fire
Read more
Russian air force takes down Ukrainian MiG-29 — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was taken down by combat aviation
Read more
Ukraine’s central bank lowers hryvnia rate to record low of 42 per $1
The central bank last time intervened in June 2022 by injecting $3.99 billion
Read more
Georgian foreign ministry condemns pressure on its diplomats abroad
According to earlier reports, Georgia’s ambassadors to Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands, the United States tendered their resignation amid protests in Tbilisi
Read more
Cybertruck explosion may be terrorist act — Musk
One person died and seven others were wounded as a result of the Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday
Read more
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh
There were 236 passengers aboard
Read more
Russia to travel to Iran, UAE, Egypt on BRICS educational mission in 2025
According to Diana Kovela from the BRICS Youth Council, the need to travel across BRICS countries on an educational mission was formulated in the Kazan Declaration following the group's latest summit
Read more
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
Russia has celebrated New Year and Christmas with decorated fir trees since Peter the Great’s reign
Read more
World's oldest verified living person dies in Japan at 116
Now the oldest person in the world is 116-year-old Brazilian citizen Inah Canabarro Lucas
Read more
Russian stock market switches to decline after opening higher on Friday, yuan grows
The yuan slowed its growth to 13.764 rubles
Read more
Putin to traditionally attend Christmas service — Kremlin
The Kremlin official noted that additional details will be provided later
Read more
Ukraine’s daily losses in Battlegroup West operational zone exceed 550 troops
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma, five Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled during the day
Read more
Moscow demands UNESCO to respond to murder of Russian journalists — MFA
Zakharova recalled that on January 4, as a result of a targeted drone attack by militants of the Kiev regime, Izvestia freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov was killed
Read more
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
Read more
Baku, Yerevan exchange statements on possibility of striking critical infrastructure
Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border flared up on July 12
Read more
Two more oil spills detected off Anapa, Crimea in Russia's Black Sea waters
The Marine Rescue Service has started to collect the oily mixture, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said
Read more
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers ambushed in southern DPR — sniper
According to the Russian serviceman, four troops were captured and the rest retreated
Read more
Armenia to drop ‘cognac’ use for its products by 2043 — Acting Deputy PM
Armenian producers are proactively discussing new names to substitute for the word
Read more
Nuke plant in Russia’s Voronezh region operating normally in wake of drone attack attempt
The conditions for safe operation of power units of the Novovoronezhskaya NPP have not been violated
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack kills a child in Zaporozhye region — governor
His parents were injured
Read more
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
Read more
Venezuelan parliament invites Maduro to assume third presidential term
The inauguration and taking of the oath will take place at noon at the Federal Legislative Palace
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, a total of 651 aircraft have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 310 servicemen in Russia’s Kursk direction
One infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Read more
Putin and Trump could meet in Bratislava in August — Slovakia's foreign minister
Slovakia's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said that both leaders were invited to take part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising in Bratislava in August
Read more
Nornickel CEO calls on Russian athletes to stay competitive amid isolation
"Maintaining competitive skills is key. Therefore finding good sparring partners is important for tactical reasons," he added
Read more
Experts note growth of Russians’ demand for air tickets to China, Japan in 2024
Vietnam was also popular in 2024
Read more
Ukrainian projectile shot down over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
On the morning of January 6, the regional headquarters reported a Ukrainian projectile shot down in the skies over the Kursk Region
Read more
Trump team offers nothing interesting in proposals on Ukraine — Russian envoy
Lately, the Ukrainian side has also indicated "signals about some accords," which cannot be perceived seriously, he added
Read more
Russian Navy put in service about 30 ships, submarines in 2024, commander says
According to the Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, reinforcements of more ships and weapons will keep coming in 2025
Read more
Russian radio technical troops detected, tracked over 2 mln aerial objects in 2024
These include more than 600,000 foreign aircraft
Read more
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Read more
Arrest warrant against Korean President to be extended — news agency
"We are thinking of writing an application to court for extension of the arrest warrant today. We plan to listen to the position of the National Office of Investigation and submit the application," the agency said, citing high-ranking CIO official
Read more
Press review: Putin outlines Russia's future goals and Tehran faces energy blackout riots
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 20th
Read more
Russia to convene UNSC meeting in January to discuss Ukraine’s crimes against civilians
The report on Ukrainian atrocities in Selidovo will be presented
Read more
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russian reporters in DPR
TASS has assembled the main information about the incident
Read more
Amman, Ankara coordinate efforts on repatriation of refugees to Syria — Foreign Minister
He noted that Jordan and Turkey as Syria’s neighboring states welcome the transitional political process in the Arab republic and would like to see stability restored there
Read more
Ukrainian projectile eliminated over Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 12 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down over Russian regions, including seven drones over the Kursk Region
Read more
New US Arctic Strategy exposes plans to decide region’s future by force — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, until recently, the region "was an area of peaceful and constructive cooperation, which produced results"
Read more
Biden confirms that he views Trump’s action during Capitol attack as threat to democracy
"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy, and I’m hopeful that we’re beyond it," incumbent US president said
Read more
Lavrov urges those speculating on issue of nuclear war to understand their responsibility
As Sergey Lavrov noted, the Russian president has repeatedly stated that Russian nuclear doctrine only provides for retaliatory measures aimed at preventing Russia’s destruction through direct nuclear strikes that pose a threat to the existence of the Russian state
Read more
US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says
Washington supplied "things like Stingers, Javelins", US Secretary of State said
Read more
Ukrainian losses in Kursk area amount up to 485 troops in 24 hours
Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk area thwarted
Read more
Former Armenian defense minister detained in Moscow
Arshak Karapetyan has been put on the international wanted list under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, law enforcement bodies told TASS
Read more
Missile launched by North Korea traveled about 1,100 km, Seoul says
As reported earlier, the missile was launched from Pyongyang in the direction of the Sea of Japan about noon local time
Read more
Russia not satisfied with Trump team’s proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
At the same time, Lavrov noted that Moscow has not received any official signals from the United States on the Ukrainian settlement at the moment
Read more
Russian forces liberate village of Dachenskoye in DPR
The ministry specified that the adversary has lost up to 535 troops
Read more
Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January
Secondly - Europe, then the talk with Russians can take place, Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
South Korean police receives right to arrest president
The warrant expires on January 6
Read more