WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. The US Congress has approved Donald Trump’s victory in the November 5 presidential election.

The joint meeting of both chambers of the Congress was chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the head of the Senate under the US Constitution. She was Trump’s rival in the race for the top state office.

The certified outcome of the election, prepared by all 50 states and the District of Columbia, was read out during the meeting. The meeting was attended by US Vice President-elect James David Vance. Trump himself was not present at the hearing.

No public disorder or other incidents were registered during the approval of the election outcome. On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-incumbent President Trump stormed into the Congress building trying to obstruct the approval of outcome of the election, which was won by Dem Candidate Joe Biden.

The hearing was not obstructed by the continued snowfall, which has become one of the strongest to take place in the District of Columbia in the last few years. The bad weather has significantly impeded the operation of federal agencies and complicated car traffic.