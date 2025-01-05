Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to hold negotiations with the United States and European countries on settlement of the conflict in late January, Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with US journalist Lex Fridman.

Fridman said during the conversation that he would like to see the agreement on conflict settlement in Ukraine to be reached and indicates January 25 as a possible date, according to the video released by the Zelensky’s office. The inauguration of Donald Trump, who repeatedly said that he was going to reach the settlement immediately after becoming the US President, will take place on January 20.

"Firstly, I think, on January 25 or on another day - you simply indicate January 25, and I am not against it <...> we will sit down with [Donald] Trump in the first instance. We will come to terms with him how it is possible to stop the war <...>. We will agree with him in the first instance. Secondly - Europe, since we also are part of Europe and it is very important for us that Europe also has its vote <...>. Then the talk with Russians can take place," Zelensky said.

On June 14, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated conditions for settlement of the situation in Ukraine at a meeting with senior Russian diplomats. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s rejection of entering NATO. Russia also considers necessary to have all Western sanctions against it being lifted and to set the non-bloc and nuclear-free status of Ukraine.