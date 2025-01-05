FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russian reporters in DPR

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a car with Russian journalists on a highway in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). As a result of the attack, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Martemyanov was killed. Four journalists were injured.

TASS has assembled the main information about the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

- The Ukrainian armed forces dropped a munition from a UAV on a car with journalists on the Gorlovka-Donetsk highway.

- The main blow fell on the roof of the car from side where Martemyanov was sitting.

- The journalists were delivering humanitarian aid to a church in Gorlovka.

Victims and the deceased

- As a result of the attack, the freelance correspondent for Izvestia died.

- Four journalists from the Bloknot Donetsk publication and the RIA Novosti news agency received minor injuries.

Reactions

- Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said that the Organization is opposed to all attacks on journalists.

- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that all those guilty of the crime against journalists will be identified and punished.

- Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev said that the Ministry of Digital Development will provide assistance to the families of Alexander Martemyanov, as well as former Izvestia editor Maxim Yeliseyev, who died in late December in the special military operation zone.

- Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Russia Vladimir Solovyov said that the Ukrainian military is trying to kill Russian journalists in order to silence the voice of truth.