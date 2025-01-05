Situation at Zaporozhye NPP under full control in terms of nuclear technology — Rosatom

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is under complete control in terms of nuclear technologies, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia nuclear corporation Rosatom said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I would like to say right away that the Zaporozhye NPP, the entire situation there, is under complete control in terms of nuclear technologies," he said.

Likhachev noted that despite the ongoing shelling of both the coastline and the territory of the nuclear power plant, the city of Energodar is being revived.

"We have three times more school graduates in 2024 than in 2023. This means that people are coming back, children are coming back. Energodar has not only become the 31st city of Rosatom, Energodar has become a city that today receives all the love and support of the large nuclear family," he said.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. All six units of the plant are in cold shutdown, they are not generating electricity. The plant has the required personnel to ensure safe operation, the equipment is maintained in accordance with all necessary regulations under strict control of radiation and nuclear safety standards and under the supervision of IAEA experts.