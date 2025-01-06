Biden confirms that he views Trump’s action during Capitol attack as threat to democracy

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Joe Biden said that he considers actions of President-elect Donald Trump during the attack of the United States Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021 as the threat to democracy.

The US leader made this statement on the verge of the approval of the 2024 presidential election results by Congress.

"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy, and I’m hopeful that we’re beyond it," Biden said, cited by the White House press pool.

"We got to get back to basic, normal transfer of power," he stressed. "There’s no problem with us, I think there’s a problem internally with them [the Republicans - TASS]… we’ve made ourselves available," he added, without going into specific details.