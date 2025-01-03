West to discuss sending more weapons to Kiev in coming days, White House announces

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. Western countries will hold a meeting on sending more weapons to Ukraine in the next few days, National Security Council (NSC) Communications Advisor John Kirby told an online briefing.

"I think you're going to see another iteration of the Ramstein group here in coming days," he said.

"Certainly before the end of [the term of] our administration," Kirby specified when commenting on the timing of next discussions.

He also confirmed, without elaborating, that the United States will provide more security assistance to Ukraine soon. "I think you can also expect additional security assistance announcements coming with respect to Ukraine, you know, in coming days. <...> The Pentagon may be able to give you more information," Kirby concluded.