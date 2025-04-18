Deal with US possible if demands feasible, Iranian foreign minister says

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Iran and the United States may reach an agreement during the second round of indirect talks in Rome if Washington avoids setting unrealistic demands, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We are waiting for the US to present its position tomorrow. If they offer no unrealistic and impossible demands, we will likely come to an agreement," he said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to Araghchi, Iran does not intend to alter the format of the talks for now, as direct contact remains impossible under the US policy of maximum pressure.

On April 12, Muscat hosted indirect talks between representatives of the United States and Iran, mediated by Oman, aimed at resolving the situation surrounding the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Araghchi headed the Iranian delegation, while the US team was led by Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held in a constructive and calm atmosphere, and both sides agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is scheduled to take place in Rome on April 19.