Russian agency investigates causes of engine failure in Ural Airlines A321 jet in Egypt

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said it started looking into the causes of the engine failure in a Ural Airlines Airbus A321 jet that had to make an emergency landing near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh airport.

"A commission of the Urals office of the Federal Air Transport Agency is investigating the aviation incident that occurred on Friday, January 3, affecting an Airbus A321 neo (registration number RA-73840) of Ural Airlines near Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh airport. As the aircraft was performing a flight from Sharm el-Sheikh to Yekaterinburg, an engine failure occurred after takeoff. The plane landed at the airport of departure," the agency said in a statement. "The key objective of the investigation is to establish the causes of the incident and take measures to prevent them in the future."

According to the statement, the investigation will comply with the Russian rules of investigating air accidents.

The accident was earlier reported by Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry. There were no casualties among 236 passengers on board. Ural Airlines confirmed that the plane landed successfully with a failed engine.