One of injured Russian reporters says attack hit them after they brought aid to church

DONETSK, January 4. /TASS/. The reporters that came under a Ukrainian drone attack in the Donetsk People’s Republic were heading back from a church after delivering humanitarian aid, one of them said.

The person, Svetlana Larina, editor-in-chief of the Bloknot Donetsk news organization, was injured in the attack. Izvestia stringer Alexander Martemyanov was killed in the strike, and a total of five other reporters suffered wounds.

"We were in Gorlovka. Bloknot brought humanitarian aid to a church. Alexander was accompanying us, as he is a frequent visitor in Gorlovka, filming the consequences of shelling," Larina said.