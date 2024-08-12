Russian company picks up pace in nuclear submarine production, CEO says

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Sevmash shipbuilding company (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), has picked up the pace in building nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, the company’s CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said.

"We will strive to work even better and more effectively, and this year will be no exception. The Navy will receive ships expediently, which will strengthen the maritime aspect of our nuclear triad," the Sevmash chief said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the company has reached a high rate of nuclear submarine production, "the way it was in the Soviet Union." Over the past 20 years, Sevmash has been able to restore cooperation ties that were ruined in the 1990s, revive old technologies and create new unparalleled ones, as well as to maintain its skeleton staff and recruit several thousand young people, training them into highly skilled professionals.

The Sevmash CEO pointed out that two head submarines of the Yasen and Borei-class - the Severodvinsk and Yury Dolgoruky - laid down in 1993 and 1996 respectively, as well as the Alexander Nevsky follow-on ship, were on the company’s stocks back in 2004.

This is when clear prospects emerged for the creation of two series of nuclear submarines designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering and the Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. "We began to lay down new ships on a regular basis. We set a record in 2014, when four nuclear submarines were laid down on the stocks," Budnichenko added.