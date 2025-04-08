Individual import duties to come into force on April 9 — US trade representative

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. Individual import tariffs to be imposed by Washington on other countries will come into force from April 9, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

"Yes, they're scheduled to go into effect," Greer said during hearings in the US Senate Committee on Finance.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9.