Russia to achieve special military op’s goals regardless of sanctions, diplomat vows

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow will achieve the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine regardless of whether there are more sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

"The special military operation’s goals will be achieved in any case, regardless of whether the West introduces more sanctions or not. This policy course, outlined by the president, remains steadfast and firm. All levels of government, all federal executive bodies are fully focused on and devoted to achieving the goals they are facing in the current situation," he emphasized.

"As for whether there will be more sanctions or not, you know, the procedures for introducing sanctions may be different and we have no reason for complacency, we need to continue to be focused and concentrate on working to mobilize our domestic sources of growth and solve problems in the industrial sector, which are related to difficulties with foreign payments and other things," Ryabkov added.

The senior diplomat pointed out that the economic bloc of the Russian government was fully engaged in those activities and the Foreign Ministry was doing its part of the job. "Unfortunately, Western elites are consumed with hatred for Russia and they keep riling themselves up. We should not relax, not only do we need to firmly stand our ground, but also push our domestic agenda forward, ensuring the implementation of the special military operation’s goals," Ryabkov concluded.