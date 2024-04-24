West’s unwillingness to give up hegemony escalates tensions in world — security official

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. The situation in the world is becoming more and more dangerous and unpredictable, mainly due to the unwillingness of some countries to give up their hegemony, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Dear colleagues, at present unpredictability and the conflict potential in international relations have significantly stepped up," he said at the opening of the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

The top security official pointed to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that such trends are mainly due to the transition to the multipolar world order. "This still provokes rejection and opposition on the part of some states that seek to maintain their hegemony unconditionally," Patrushev emphasized.

According to him, this creates conditions for the devaluation of international law and its institutions and the erosion of the UN's central role in resolving global and regional conflicts.