Gold shows maximum yield in March — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Gold demonstrated the highest yield of 4.1% in March 2025 amid global uncertainty and duties introduced by the United States, the Bank of Russia said.

"Gold showed the highest return over the month (4.1%) against the background of global uncertainty and duties introduced by the United States. The majority of ruble-denominated bonds also demonstrated the positive yield (from 2.0 to 3.1%)," the regulator said.

Stocks and currency rate-pegged instruments showed a negative result in March 2025, the Bank of Russia said.

Non-systemically important Russian banks were the main sellers of stocks in March 2025, the regulator noted. Individuals were the largest net buyers this March.

The average daily market turnover in March lost 25% against February and totaled 159.2 bln rubles ($1.9 bln), the Bank of Russia said.