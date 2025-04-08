Top diplomats of BRICS member states to meet on April 28-29 in Rio de Janeiro — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting will take place on April 28-29 in Rio de Janeiro, and Russia is actively preparing for the event, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetsky said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

"We are actively preparing for the Foreign Ministers' Council meeting, which will be held on April 28-29 in Rio de Janeiro," he said. "Preparations for the April 30 meeting in Brasilia of high-level representatives in charge of security issues are also in our focus. Therefore, we can state without any hesitation that the BRICS agenda under the Brazilian chairmanship is very busy."

"At the same time, meetings on environmental protection and artificial intelligence are being held at the working level in the Brazilian capital. The Brazilian chairmanship opted to center most of the BRICS expert consultations in the country’s capital, which is convenient for diplomats’ work. Rio de Janeiro is set to host only the Council of Foreign Ministers' meetings and the summit itself," Labetsky continued.

The Ambassador also noted that the Brazilian side has actively taken up the work of the BRICS presidency.

"We see that they want to carry on with the active course that was established during the presidency of Russia and reflected in the Kazan Declaration, as well as with all of the projects that we are promoting," the ambassador said.

"Brazil’s priorities in the expanded organization are aligned with ours. They are about the health, artificial intelligence, climate and financial issues," he stressed. "The issue of further institutional development of the BRICS format itself has become important from the point of view of the task of working out the interaction in the expanded format."

According to him, the work is active in all directions, and the Brazilians do not slow down the pace.

"Since Indonesia was admitted as a full member of BRICS in January, several important events have taken place. On February 25-26, the first meeting of the sherpas and sous-sherpas of the organization was held in Brasilia," Labetsky said.

"Then, already in March, productive consultations were held involving the heads of foreign policy planning departments of the BRICS Foreign Ministries. In late March, traditional consultations of BRICS deputy foreign ministers on the Middle East and North Africa were held, with the participation of the Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov," he added.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became full-fledged members of the organization.

Brazil took the helm as BRICS chair on January 1. In 2024, the bloc was headed by Russia. The keystone event of its presidency was the summit in Kazan on October 22-24, where a decision was made to expand the organization’s membership.

The first partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. On January 6, Indonesia became a full member of the alliance. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced Nigeria was becoming a BRICS partner.