More than 2.5 bln transactions made via Faster Payments System in Q1 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. More than 2.5 bln transactions were made through the Faster Payments System in January - March 2024, the Bank of Russia said.

"In the first quarter of 2024, over 2.5 bln transactions totaling more than 10.5 trillion rubles ($114.7 bln) were made through the Faster Payments System. This is two times more than in the like period of the last year," the regulator said.

Each fourth transaction made via the system from January to March 2024 was associated with payments for goods and services, the Central Bank said.