IAEA chief to have working contacts with Rosatom, no meeting with Putin is planned

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is not expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"As far as I know, the issue of the reception of the IAEA director general by the Russian president is not on the agenda. As far as I understand he plans to have working meetings with Rosatom executives. Although, I repeat: there are no concrete agreements," he said.

"Neither the date nor the venue for the meetings have been agreed upon as of yet. I would like to recall that the IAEA chief has recently visited Sochi where he was received by the Russian president. They had important discussions, including concerning the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," he added.

When asked about potential trilateral nuclear safety consultations with the IAEA and Iran in Russia, the senior Russian diplomat said that no such meeting is planned. "Nothing of the kind, including such a trilateral contact, is planned," he noted.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Grossi may visit Russia in late May.