Kremlin vows to resolve situation with Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russians

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The issue of Turkish Airlines refusing service to Russian nationals wishing to fly to Latin America will be worked out owing to the friendly relations between Moscow and Ankara, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our diplomatic authority is working proactively here, without waiting to be told what to do from the top; our government is working actively, keeping the issue on the agenda, reminding about how unacceptable this situation is for us and certainly for our nationals," Peskov said.

Russia has "very constructive and friendly relations" with Turkey, the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "And we will use these relations in order to solve the problems that, I regret to say, inevitably occur. We are confident that the friendly nature of our relations will allow us to settle all these issues," he noted.

"The problem lies largely with the Turkish side, with the Turkish company," Peskov added, responding to a question whether Russia discussed this topic with Latin American countries.

The Russian Embassy in Turkey said earlier on its website that Turkish Airlines does not provide any written explanations about refusals to take on board Russian passengers flying by transit via Istanbul to Latin American countries.