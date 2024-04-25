Positive trends in Russian economy become stronger — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Positive trends in the national economy are becoming stronger in spite of unprecedented challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Despite unprecedented challenges we face in recent years, positive trends are becoming stronger in national economy," the head of state said.

"We also see the threats [in the Russian economy], understand pretty well and realize where they occur and where the greatest challenges emerge at present; we will work together, I am confident we will overcome all that," Putin added.