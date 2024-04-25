Situation at ZNPP remains unpredictable — International Atomic Energy Agency

VIENNA, April 25. /TASS/. Although no new drone attacks have been registered at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for more than a week, the situation remains unpredictable, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on its website.

"We are not aware of any drone attacks since this reported incident one week ago, which is encouraging. However, we know from experience that the situation can take a sudden turn for the worse from one minute to the next. The situation remains highly unpredictable," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted as saying in a statement.