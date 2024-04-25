Bolivarian Alliance countries stand for multipolar world — Maduro

CARACAS, April 25. /TASS/. Counties of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) stand for a new multipolar world, which they are part of, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Big changes are taking place in geopolitics today, <…> a new international order is emerging and ALBA is already linked with the new world," Venezolana de Television quoted him as saying at the opening of the 23rd ALBA summit in Caracas.

"ALBA can be among the founders of a new world, a new international multipolar order," he stressed.

He noted that BRICS "is a big pole of the emerging multipolar world." "Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other countries are consolidating BRICS," which accounts for nearly 40% of global GDP, he said.

Set up in 2004, ALBA includes Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela.