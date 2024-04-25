Kiev troops may strike targets in Crimea with ATACMS missiles — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine will have an opportunity to use US-delivered longer-range ATACMS tactical missiles to strike targets in Crimea, The New York Times newspaper wrote citing unnamed Pentagon officials.

According to the newspaper, Ukrainian forces will be able to use the recently delivered missiles "to more effectively target Russian forces in <…> Crimea." The goal "is to put more pressure on Crimea," the paper says.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that US Presdient Joe Biden ordered to transfer a large number of ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine back in February, with the delivery itself taking place in March. Later, the Pentagon press service said the handover was not made public on a request from Kiev.

On Tuesday, the US Senate approved a package of bills to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, to confiscate Russia's frozen assets for their transfer them to Kiev, and to impose additional sanctions on China. On April 20, the bills were approved in the US House of Representatives. The total volume of the package amounted to $95 billion. It includes, in particular, $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, as well as funds for humanitarian aid to civilians in conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip. Biden signed the law on April 24.

Earlier, The New York Times reported citing a high-ranking US administration official, that Washington delivered over 100 longer-range ATACMS to the Kiev government, as well as their modification with cluster munitions. The newspaper said that the US administration kept the delivery secret with only several high-ranking members of the US Congress being aware of it.