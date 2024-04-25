TASS, SMI2 to launch positive content aggregator on Internet

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The TASS news agency and the SMI2 news aggregator have plans to launch a positive content aggregator on the Internet.

Information to be gathered by the aggregator primarily from regional mass media will be presented then as a separate block on various information platforms, SMI2 CEO Yury Belousov said.

"TASS and we plan to launch the positive content aggregator, consisting of regional news in the first instance. Such information will be posted as a separate package on various media, and ideally on public services website, on all government websites," Belousov said.

Positive agenda promotion mechanisms should appear in Russia, he added.