Ukrainian army strikes own surrendering soldiers — POW

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army opened mortar fire on its servicemen who surrendered to Russian troops, Ukrainian prisoner of war Andrey Babenko has testified.

"While being taken out of the trenches, our mortar began to bombard us. Russian soldiers told us to lie down and tried to protect us from the shelling," he said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Babenko said that after a crash course in Britain he had been sent to the frontline near Liman. When his unit sustained heavy losses, the command almost immediately redeployed them.

"When our positions began to be shelled again, we hid in a dugout. An assault group approached us and took us prisoner," Babenko said, adding that Ukrainian POWs enjoyed decent treatment.