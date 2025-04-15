Surgutneftegas oil production to remain at 2024 level due to OPEC+ deal

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Surgutneftegas expects its oil production to remain at the level of 2024 this year due to the OPEC+ deal, though growth potential is in place, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nikolay Kiselev told TASS.

"Production to a lesser extent depends on our plans now. Since we are in the OPEC+ deal, [production is] regulated roughly at last year's level," he said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Oil and Gas Forum, adding that "the company has the potential" to boost output.

Production is projected at 52-55 mln tons this year, same as in 2024, depending on the OPEC+ deal, Kiselev said. The official added though that external turbulence makes it difficult to make projections. "Everything will depend on the external situation," he said.

Russia’s oil output is currently limited by the OPEC+ agreement. The country’s baseline production quota considering voluntary cuts amounted to 8.978 mln barrels per day from the beginning of 2024 to March 2025, net of overproduction compensation obligations.

From April 2025, Russia started boosting output, which will be increasing gradually each month, reaching 9.24 mln barrels per day by the end of the year, as planned by OPEC+. By September 2026, production will go up to 9.449 mln barrels per day, with this level to persist by the end of December 2026.