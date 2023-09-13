Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s response to potential US deliveries of its ATACMS missiles to Ukraine would not be long in coming, said Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"According to the information at hand, Washington is planning to provide its puppets with long-range ATACMS missile systems, as well as MQ-1C Grey Eagle and MQ-9 Reaper multi-purpose UAVs. We are warning that appropriate retaliation will not be long in coming. You are well aware that the weakening Western war machine will not be able to prevent the combat success of the Russian army in the special operation zone," he said at the 1054th plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to a copy of his speech posted to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators."

ATACMS missiles

ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers can be fired with HIMARS. Kiev has repeatedly asked Washington for ATACMS missiles.

Reuters earlier reported that the US was close to approving the delivery of long-range ATACMS or GMLRS missiles with cluster warheads to Ukraine. According to ABC television, the US could include ATACMS in the next military aid package to Kiev. However, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday that Washington had not changed its position on potential shipments of ATACMS to Ukraine and is not transferring them to Kiev.