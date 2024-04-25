Russian Embassy to Austria denied participation in ceremony at Nazi concentration camp

VIENNA, April 25. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy to Austria has said it was denied participation in a commemorative ceremony to mark the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Mauthausen.

"The Austrian Mauthausen Committee announced that it had refused (once again) to allow the official delegations of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus to participate in the traditional events marking the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

The embassy added that the Austrian Mauthhausen Committee had also cautioned the organizations of Russian compatriots in Austria against participating in the event.