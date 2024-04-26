Israel Defense Forces delivers more strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, April 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it delivered another series of strikes on facilities of Hezbollah’s armed wing in Lebanon, the IDF press service said.

According to the statement, two anti-tank missile launches were identified overnight crossing from Lebanon into the area of Mount Har Dov in northern Israel. In response, IDF artillery and tanks struck the sources of fire. Also, the Israeli military attacked a launch post in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon.

Apart from that, IDF fighter jets delivered strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon and in Markaba, also in the south of the country.