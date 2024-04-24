MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The secret shipment of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine has showed that Washington plans to divert the focus of the world community’s attention to the ‘gathering’ on ‘Zelensky’s formula’ in order to simultaneously bolster Kiev’s terrorist potential, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel that the Americans had quietly sent Ukraine ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles against the backdrop of "annoying attempts by the Anglo-Saxons and the Kiev regime to trick the world community into some kind of conference based on ‘Zelensky’s formula’."

"The world’s majority must know what trick the Americans are hiding in their pocket. Washington’s plan is sickeningly simple, as it means dragging everyone under the pretext of ‘peace intentions’ to an empty gathering, while bolstering Zelensky’s terrorist potential," the diplomat said.